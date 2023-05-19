Clear
88.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/19/2023

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Wall Street drifted to a lower close but still marked its best week since March.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday. The Dow lost 109 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

Worries about talks in Washington to avert a debt default by the U.S. government helped cause stocks to slip. The S&P 500 broke out of a listless stretch where it failed to move by 1%, up or down, for six straight weeks. Traders took comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to mean the end to hikes to interest rates may arrive next month, as hoped.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.07 points, or 0.1%, to 4,191.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.28 points, or 0.3%, to 33,426.63.

The Nasdaq composite fell 30.94 points, or 0.2% to 12,657.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.14 points, or 0.6%, to 1,773.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 67.90 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 126.01 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 373.15 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.87 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 352.48 points, or 9.2%.

The Dow is up 279.38 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,191.41 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.47 points, or 0.7%.

The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 