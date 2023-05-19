7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were killed and others hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 5 near Albany, police said.

Oregon State Police said in a statement that officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. Thursday to a crash about 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Albany involving two semi trucks and a passenger car in the northbound lanes.

Seven adults died in the crash and multiple people were injured, police said. Police did not specifically say how many others were hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. State transportation officials said the northbound lanes of I-5 were closed in the crash area and that a detour would be set up into Thursday evening.

Albany is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Portland.