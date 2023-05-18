Clear
91.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Officials: Man hospitalized after Florida Keys shark bite

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys, officials said.

The 20-year-old Miami-Dade man was bitten on the leg while spearfishing off Marathon, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The man was with two other people, who brought him ashore in a private boat, officials said. They met an air ambulance helicopter crew at the eastern end of the Seven Mile Bridge, and the helicopter took the injured man to a Miami hospital.

Officials didn’t immediately release the man’s name or condition or any details about the shark.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 