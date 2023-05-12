Clear
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Laredo, Texas, Mayor Victor Treviño and El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser; Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.; Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayorkas; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn.; Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

