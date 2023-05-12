Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 83 cents to $70.04 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 81 cents to $74.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 3 cents $2.43 a gallon. June heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.31 a gallon. June natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell 70 cents to $2,019.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 27 cents to $24.15 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $3.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.70 Japanese yen from 134.54 yen. The euro fell to $1.0853 from $1.0918.

The Associated Press

