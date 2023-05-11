Clear
Minnesota man convicted of murder for beheading girlfriend

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for beheading his girlfriend in front of several witnesses.

Alexis Saborit, 44, was found guilty in the slaying of America Thayer, 56, in July 2021.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Saborit struck Thayer with an 8-pound dumbbell while they were in a vehicle near downtown Shakopee, then he decapitated her with a machete.

People in other cars and nearby homes saw the attack. One of them shot a video that appeared to show Saborit pull Thayer’s body out of the car into the street then pick up her head by the hair.

Saborit and Thayer were on the way to his court appearance for felony charges alleging that he set fire to their apartment in Shakopee during a confrontation with police and that Saborit attacked Thayer after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Saborit fled the scene and disposed of the machete along the way. He was arrested about 1 ½ miles away near the TraveLodge Hotel where he was staying.

County Attorney Ron Hocevar said he was pleased with the verdict, and that he expects Saborit to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

