Florida detective accused of falsifying sex crimes cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A detective who has been with a South Florida sheriff’s agency for nearly 21 years is accused of falsifying information in multiple cases and of threatening one victim with deportation.

Detective Demetrious Campbell, 48, was arrested Tuesday on nine counts of official misconduct and one count of extortion, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He was suspended without pay and remained in the Broward County Jail on Wednesday morning.

“Sex offenses are such heinous crimes to recover from because of the emotional and sometimes physical scars endured by victims that last for many years,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “Failure to fully investigate such serious crimes is reprehensible and downright disgraceful.”

The investigation began when a victim called the agency’s sex crimes unit to ask about her case, the new release said, and Campbell told his supervisor the victim was uncooperative.

The sergeant reopened that case, and also reviewed Campbell’s files. He found eight cases this year and 25 in 2022 that were classified as “unfounded,” which means all leads were exhausted, evidence was reviewed and the investigator determined no crime occurred.

Further investigation found 41 of the 99 sex crime and abuse cases Campbell investigated between October 2021 and March were classified as unfounded.

Nine women have given sworn statements, including one who said Campbell threatened to have her deported. An investigation is continuing.

A lawyer who could speak on Campbell’s behalf was not listed on jail records.

However, Matt Cowart, president of the local chapter of the International Union of Police Associations, told the Miami Herald they’re aware of the charges.

“As with anyone accused of a crime, Campbell will have the opportunity to defend himself as the case progresses through the judicial system,” he said.