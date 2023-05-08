Mostly Clear
69.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.82 to $73.16 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.71 to $77.01 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 8 cents $2.46 a gallon. June heating oil rose 7 cents $2.38 a gallon. June natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $8.40 to $2,033.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 10 cents to $25.83 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $3.93 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.15 Japanese yen from 134.81 yen. The euro fell to $1.1007 from $1.1025.

The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 