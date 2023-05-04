Father of girl who disappeared in 1982 to face murder trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Chicago man has been ordered to stand trial for murder in connection with the 1982 disappearance of his 8-month-old daughter, whose body has never been found, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday.

Isiah Williams, 76, accused in the presumed death of Olisa Williams, was bound over for trial in Washtenaw County, Nessel said.

Williams allegedly took the girl from the arms of her mother, Denise Frazier-Daniel, during a struggle on April 29, 1982, in Ohio and took her to Michigan, where she was last seen alive that summer in Williams’ custody, Nessel said.

Olisa was never found and is presumed dead, Nessel said.

Ann Arbor police asked the attorney general’s office to review the case in early 2021. An open-murder charge was brought against Williams that October, and a lengthy extradition process followed, Nessel said.

Williams is due in Washtenaw Circuit Court for a pretrial conference on May 17.

It wasn’t immediately known if Williams has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.