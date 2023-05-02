Cloudy
Colliers, Travere fall; Molson Coors, Marriott rise

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Consol Energy Inc., up $3.78 to $63.90.

The coal company reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.

Colliers International Group Inc., down $10.84 to $94.45.

The commercial real estate service provider’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

LGI Homes Inc., down $3.38 to $115.17.

The homebuilder’s first-quarter profit missed Wall Street forecasts.

Molson Coors Brewing Co., up $4.63 to $65.08.

The brewer of Molson and Coors beer reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Marriott International Inc., up $8.47 to $178.61.

The hotel chain’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $3.78 to $36.52.

The ride-hailing app reported encouraging first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Travere Therapeutics Inc., down $6.96 to $15.65.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential kidney condition treatment.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., up $2.84 to $37.86.

The natural and organic food retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.

