Cloudy
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $4 to $71.66 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.99 to $75.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 11 cents $2.44 a gallon. June heating oil fell 9 cents $2.29 a gallon. June natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.21 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $31.10 to $2,023.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 39 cents to $25.62 an ounce and July copper fell 7 cents to $3.86 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.69 Japanese yen from 137.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.1001 from $1.0970.

The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 