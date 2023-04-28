Clear
Police: Teacher grazed when gun discharges in classroom

By AP News

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teacher was grazed when a gun discharged in a high school classroom Friday, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

It appears the gun was in a student’s backpack when it discharged in a classroom at West High School and the teacher was grazed either by the bullet or bullet fragment, Knoxville Police said in a tweet.

“The student is in custody and the gun is accounted for,” police said.

More information wasn’t immediately released.

West High was placed on lockdown before students were dismissed for the day at 12:30 p.m., Knox County Schools told news outlets.

