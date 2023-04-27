Clear
87.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Meta, Hasbro rise; United Rentals, Wolfspeed fall

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., up $29.16 to $238.56.

Facebook’s parent company raised its revenue forecast for the current quarter after reporting strong financial results.

KLA Corp., up $27.28 to $384.64.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.

United Rentals Inc., down $17.35 to $357.66.

The equipment rental company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

eBay Inc., up $2.20 to $45.56.

The online marketplace reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Wolfspeed Inc., down $11.40 to $46.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Hasbro Inc., up $7.52 to $58.93.

The toy company behind G.I. Joe and My Little Pony beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Aspen Technology Inc., down $56.89 to $174.90.

The software maker’s fiscal-third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., up $1.47 to $56.31.

The banking and payment technologies company raised its profit forecast for the year.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 