Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 46 cents to $74.76 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 68 cents to $78.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents $2.53 a gallon. May heating oil fell 2 cents $2.35 a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $3 to $1,999 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 14 cents to $25.21 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $3.88 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.99 Japanese yen from 133.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.1025 from $1.1039.

The Associated Press

