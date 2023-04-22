Partly Cloudy
Top-ranked Ko, Thompson miss cut after 2nd round at Chevron

By AP News
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits her tee shot on the ninth hole during the Chevron Championship women's golf tournament at The Club at Carlton Woods on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Lydia Ko and American Lexi Thompson were among those who didn’t make the cut after a rain-delayed second round at the Chevron Championship on Saturday.

Thirty-one players had to finish the round Saturday after they couldn’t complete it before dark Friday night in the first women’s major tournament of the season. The event is in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert.

South Korean A Lim Kim shot a 7-under 65 Friday for a two-round 136 to lead the tournament entering Saturday’s third round. Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind.

The cut was 1-over with 68 players in the cutline.

Ko had four bogeys and a double bogey in the second round to finish with a 76 after a first-round score of 71. Thompson was also sent home after rounds of 74 and 72 at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho missed the cut with scores of 72 and 78. She is the third defending champion at this tournament to miss the cut the following year, joining Sun Young Yoo (2013) and Pernilla Lindberg (2019). ___ AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

