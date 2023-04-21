Clear
Early morning fire engulfs high school in Pocatello, Idaho

By AP News
In this image taken from video from KIFI Local News 8, firefighters work on the scene of an early morning fire at a large high school in Pocatello, Idaho, Friday, April 21, 2023. The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire at Highland High School was reported just before 4 a.m., and when firefighters arrived they found flames showing above the building amid heavy snowfall. The school has roughly 1,500 students, making it one of the largest in Idaho. (KIFI Local News 8 via AP)

Early morning fire engulfs high school in Pocatello, Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An early morning fire engulfed much of a large high school in the southern Idaho city of Pocatello on Friday.

The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire at Highland High School was reported just before 4 a.m., and when firefighters arrived they found flames showing above the building amid heavy snowfall.

The Pocatello School District canceled classes and fire crews worked to contain the flames and save what they could.

The flames have reportedly caused part of the roof and some walls to collapse as well as some explosions inside the school, but there were no reports of injuries in the first three hours of fighting the fire, the Idaho State Journal reported.

Authorities have not yet said what might have caused the fire, but an investigation is expected to begin once the flames are out.

The school has roughly 1,500 students, making it one of the largest in Idaho.

