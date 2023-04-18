Partly Cloudy
Southwest Airlines, XCel Brands fall; Lockheed, Bellus rise

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $5.77 to $333.91.

The investment bank’s first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Douglas Dynamics Inc., down 74 cents to $29.09.

The snowplow maker gave investors a disappointing financial update following a winter with below-average snowfall.

Bellus Health Inc., up $7.18 to $14.44.

GSK is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $2 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corp., up $11.77 to $501.41.

The aerospace and defense company reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Mercantile Bank Corp., down 74 cents to $28.75.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan reported encouraging first-quarter financial results, though deposits edged lower.

XCel Brands Inc., down 4 cents to 62 cents.

The brand management company reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up 66 cents to $44.89.

The investment bank’s first-quarter profit met analysts’ forecasts.

Southwest Airlines Co., down 25 cents to $32.06.

The airline’s departures were held up nationwide because of an intermittent technical problem.

