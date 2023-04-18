Partly Cloudy
Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships

By AP News
This photo provided by the U.S Coast Guard on April 14, 2023, shows missing Americans Frank O’Brien, left, and Kerry O’Brien. The two Americans, joined by William Gross, were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound,” and have not been heard from since April 4, when they were near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlan, Mexico, according to the Coast Guard. The Mexican Navy says it is using ships and a plane to search for the three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico's northern Pacific coast. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy said Monday it is using ships and a plane to search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast.

The Navy said it is using four patrol boats and a twin-engine prop airplane to search the area, but apparently no sign of the missing people has turned up yet.

The three Americans were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound.” The U.S. Coast Guard gave their names as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross.

They have not been heard from since April 4, when they were near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlán, Mexico. The three had planned to stop for supplies in the Baja town of Cabo San Lucas, before proceeding to San Diego.

However, the Coast Guard said marinas in Baja California have not reported seeing the vessel.

