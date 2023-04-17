South Carolina trooper shot in face during traffic stop

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina trooper was shot in the face after pulling over a car for speeding, authorities said.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier stopped the vehicle at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday for going more than 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit on U.S. Highway 78 in Bamberg County, Highway Patrol spokesperson Heather Biance said.

As Frazier walked to the car, the driver, Derrick Gathers, 37, fired at him, and Frazier and a Bamberg County deputy fired back, authorities said.

Another trooper and other officers chased the vehicle into neighboring Orangeburg County, where the driver crashed, the Highway Patrol said in a statement. Frazier was wounded on the right side of the face. He is recovering in a hospital, Biance said.

Gathers was taken to the hospital after the wreck and then to the Bamberg County jail, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Gathers faces two counts of attempted murder and other charges. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Frazier has worked as a trooper for five years, authorities said.