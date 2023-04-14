Clear
3 killed in Texas freeway shootings tied to biker gangs

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people were killed and another was injured Friday in two separate freeway shootings near and north of Houston involving motorcyclists believed to be connected to outlaw motorcycle gangs, authorities said.

The first shooting took place at around 11 a.m. on Interstate 45 in the Houston suburb of Spring, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A 32-year-old man riding a motorcycle was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

About an hour later, a second shooting involving motorcyclists took place along I-45 about 50 miles (80 km) north of the first shooting in Huntsville, Texas, authorities said.

Two men, ages 43 and 69, died at the scene while a third man, 61, was injured and flown to a hospital in Houston. His condition was not immediately known.

“”The three victims were … all wearing clothing and insignia that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang,” Huntsville police said in a statement. “Investigators believe at this time that incident in Huntsville and the shooting that took place in (Spring) are related.”

Squier said while the shootings appear to be gang-related, “it is believed there is no threat to the general public at this time.”

The investigation of the shooting in Huntsville shut down for several hours a portion of I-45, causing long traffic delays.

