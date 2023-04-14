Clear
Michigan State wraps up drills, hoping to spring forward

By AP News
FILE - Michigan State coach Mel Tucker watches the NCAA college football team's game against Rutgers, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Tucker will wrap up spring practice Saturday afternoon, April 15, at Spartan Stadium, where fans will watch a 15-period practice that will include first-string offensive players scrimmaging against the team's top defense. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Michigan State wraps up drills, hoping to spring forward

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker hopes he doesn’t have this long of an offseason ever again. The Spartans fell short of being eligible for a bowl last year in a fall marred by a melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel. The previous year, Michigan State won 11 games. Tucker will wrap up spring practice on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium, where fans will watch a 15-period practice that will include first-string offensive players scrimmaging against the team’s top defense.

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

