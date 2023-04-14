Michigan State wraps up drills, hoping to spring forward View Photo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker hopes he doesn’t have this long of an offseason ever again. The Spartans fell short of being eligible for a bowl last year in a fall marred by a melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel. The previous year, Michigan State won 11 games. Tucker will wrap up spring practice on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium, where fans will watch a 15-period practice that will include first-string offensive players scrimmaging against the team’s top defense.

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer