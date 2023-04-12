Clear
Navajo Nation to receive federal aid for severe flood damage

By AP News

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is set receive federal emergency aid to help repair damage caused by severe flooding during a series of storms earlier this year.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted a disaster declaration for the largest Native American reservation in the U.S., which extends across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. Biden said storms on Jan. 14-17 had affected many Navajo communities.

The funds will help with emergency repairs and may also be used for other mitigation efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate the recovery operations in the affected areas, according to a statement from the White House.

