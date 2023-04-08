Cloudy
Swanson’s injury a concern as US downs Ireland 2-0

By AP News
United States forward Mallory Swanson (9) goes down with an injury during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Swanson's injury a concern as US downs Ireland 2-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the United States in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson. Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium and was taken to a local hospital. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals as the United States prepares for the Women’s World Cup this summer. The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the United States since the Tokyo Olympics.

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

