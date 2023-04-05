Clear
58.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

FedEx, Conagra rise; Schnitzer Steel, Simply Good Foods fall

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., up $3.44 to $229.93.

The package delivery service will restructure its operations as part of a $4 billion cost-cutting plan.

Johnson & Johnson, up $7.12 to $165.61.

The maker of Tylenol and Band-Aid bandages is earmarking nearly $9 billion to settle cancer lawsuits related to its baby powder.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., down $1.63 to $28.70.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal reported weak fiscal second-quarter earnings.

The Simply Good Foods Co., down $1.85 to $36.84.

The maker of Atkins meal plans warned investors a drop in its fiscal 2023 margins could be steeper than previously estimated.

Conagra Brands Inc., up 69 cents to $38.27.

The maker of Birds Eye frozen vegetables and Slim Jim meat sticks reported strong fiscal third-quarter results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $37.42 to $1,697.42.

Restaurants slipped following a government report showing slower growth in the services sector.

Walmart Inc., up $2.44 to $149.67.

The retailer reaffirmed its financial forecasts for the year.

Western Alliance Bancorp, down $4.15 to $29.37.

Investors were disappointed by the Phoenix bank’s update on its deposits.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 