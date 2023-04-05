Clear
Bus crash in Wyoming snowstorm injures 11 farm workers

By AP News

WHEATLAND, Wyo. (AP) — A bus carrying contract farm workers from Texas to Washington state crashed on a snowy Wyoming road early Wednesday, sending 11 people to a hospital with injuries.

Forty people were on the bus when it crashed on an Interstate 25 service road south of Wheatland, a town about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of Denver, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a statement.

A powerful snowstorm had closed highways throughout eastern and southern Wyoming and made other routes treacherous.

The coach bus failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road and overturned, according to the Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews took the uninjured passengers to a local fire training center and were arranging food and lodging. The 55-year-old driver, a man from Texas, was unhurt.

