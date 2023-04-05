Spain: suspect in church attacks sent to psychiatric center

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has ordered that a Moroccan man held for killing a church officer in January during a machete attack against churches in the southern city of Algeciras be examined at a psychiatric center.

Authorities identified the assailant behind the Jan. 26 attack as 25-year-old Yassine Kanjaa. He was arrested after he allegedly killed one church worker and injured a priest in attacks at two Catholic churches in Algeciras.

The court told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the judge’s order was temporary and that the attack was still being investigated as a possible terrorist act.

Spain’s interior ministry said that the suspect had been under a deportation order since June last year because of his unauthorized migrant status. Police believe he acted alone.