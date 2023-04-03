Police: Man in Puerto Rico steals ambulance after accident

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man involved in a car accident Monday in Puerto Rico’s capital fled the scene in an ambulance that had arrived to help him, police said.

The incident occurred when the unidentified man hit another car on one of Puerto Rico’s busiest highways in a minor fender-bender, Police Lt. Elvis Zeno told The Associated Press.

An ambulance was called out of precaution, and when the police officer at the scene was surveying the damage and taking notes, the suspect jumped into the ambulance and fled, he said.

Police pursued the suspect from San Juan to the nearby city of Caguas but found only the abandoned ambulance, authorities said.

Zeno said it’s the first time he has heard of such an incident, adding that he wasn’t that surprised: “People have lost their values. They don’t value life or safety.”

Police were still looking for the suspect on Monday evening, noting that he was traveling alone when the accident occurred.