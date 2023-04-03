Clear
No April Fools’ prank: Jogger has close encounter with cow

By AP News

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine jogger encountered an angry cow, and it was no joke.

The Farmington Police Department shared details of the encounter on April Fools’ Day, a day after the actual encounter, and assured that this was no prank.

The 43-year-old woman was preparing for a jog on the Whistle Stop Trail when she was charged by the cow, which had escaped from a farm. The cow lifted her off the ground with its horns, causing a cut that required stitches, before the jogger escaped, police said.

The bovine’s owner was contacted and secured the animal, along with a pig that had escaped. The matter was forwarded to the district attorney for review.

