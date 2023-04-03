Mostly Clear
40.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: Shooting outside hookah lounge leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

A male victim died at the scene and four adults were transported to a hospital, including one listed in critical condition and three with minor injuries, police said.

An initial investigation found an “altercation” inside the lounge led to a shooting in the parking lot, police said.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 