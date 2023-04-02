Clear
Report: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

By AP News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — At least three people were killed and another three were injured during a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to a report.

Police said one person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at Whiskey Barrel Saloon near Newcastle Road and South Roff Avenue in southwest Oklahoma City, KOCO-TV reported.

The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were at the scene of a “significant incident” in the 4100 block of Newcastle Road.

Police did not have a suspect in custody Saturday, KOCO reported.

