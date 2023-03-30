Cloudy
52.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.40 to $74.37 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 99 cents to $79.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon. April heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.62 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $13.20 to $1,997.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 52 cents to $23.99 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.47 Japanese yen from 132.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0904 from $1.0844.

The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 