Cloudy
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Arizona governor’s aide resigns after controversial tweet

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — The press secretary of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after a controversial social media post made in the wake of a fatal shooting at a Tennessee school.

Gubernatorial spokesperson Josselyn Berry posted a tweet Monday night with an image of a woman holding pistols in each hand and the caption, “Us when we see transphobes.” The image was from the 1980 movie “Gloria.”

The post was made hours after the shooting at a Christian school in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead. The shooter was killed by police and has been identified as a 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School who was transgender.

Berry’s post drew widespread criticism for appearing to promote gun violence. Twitter later removed the post with a notice saying it violated the platform’s rules.

Berry reportedly resigned Tuesday night and the governor’s office said Wednesday that Hobbs had received and accepted the resignation.

“The governor does not condone violence in any form,” a statement from Hobbs’ office said. “This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration.”

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 