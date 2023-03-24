Mostly Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 70 cents to $69.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 92 cents to $74.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 2 cents to $2.59 a gallon. April heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $12.10 to $1,983.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 8 cents to $23.34 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar fell to 130.74 Japanese yen from 130.78 yen. The euro fell to $1.0761 from $1.0847.

The Associated Press

