First Republic, Athenex fall; Franchise Group, Exelixis rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
UBS Group AG., up 60 cents to $18.80. The banking giant is buying troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion.
New York Community Bancorp Inc., up $2.07 to $8.61.
The bank agreed to buy a large stake in Signature Bank for $2.7 billion.
Foot Locker Inc., down $2.40 to $39.86.
The shoe store gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Athenex Inc., down 50 cents to $1.26.
The biopharmaceutical company reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.
First Republic Bank, down $10.85 to $12.18.
Standard & Poor’s cut the bank’s rating amid broader concerns about potentially large uninsured deposits.
Fleetcor Technologies Inc., up $11.88 to $199.08.
The digital payments company agreed to shareholder D.E. Shaw Group’s demands for a strategic review and board changes.
Franchise Group Inc., up $3.06 to $25.81.
The Vitamin Shoppe owner said it received an unsolicited buyout offer.
Exelixis Inc., up 78 cents to $18.33.
The drug developer announced a $550 million stock buyback plan.