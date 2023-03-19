Cloudy
65.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Snowy Michigan pileup ensnares up to 100 vehicles

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Up to 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 96 during white-out conditions, Michigan police said.

There were reports of injuries that do not appear to be serious, police said on Twitter. Early reports said 50 to 100 vehicles were in the Saturday crash near Portland, a city over 100 miles (over 161 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Officials posted photos of cars backed up along the frigid roads after the crash and said part of the interstate was closed.

The weather has since cleared, police said, though it’s unknown when the interstate will reopen.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 