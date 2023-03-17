0 left: March Madness upsets end chase for perfect bracket View Photo

The chase for the perfect March Madness bracket will have to wait another year. In a men’s tournament that saw a 2 and a 4 seed lose on Day 1, only a relative handful of brackets were still intact in the biggest contests when 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson took the floor against Purdue. The Knights stunned the top-seeded Boilermakers. That sent the remaining perfect brackets into trash cans everywhere. Victories by double-digit seeds Princeton, Penn State and Furman had done early damage in the quest for the perfect bracket. FDU finished all hopes.

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer