Maryland survives at March Madness, beats WVirginia 67-65

By AP News
Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) attempts a layup past West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Maryland survives at March Madness, beats WVirginia 67-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Julian Reese and Maryland topped West Virginia 67-65 after Kedrian Johnson missed a final heave at the buzzer, sending the eighth-seeded Terrapins into the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Johnson led all scorers with 27 points but his potential winner bounced off the side of the rim as the horn sounded, allowing the 22-12 Terrapins to move on. Maryland was led by Reese with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Terps advance to face the winner of top-seeded Alabama and No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday.

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

