Cloudy
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $3.72 to $67.61 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $3.76 to $73.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 11 cents to $2.44 a gallon. April heating oil fell 11 cents to $2.60 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $20.40 at $1,931.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 16 cents to $21.88 an ounce and May copper fell 16 cents to $3.84 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.46 Japanese yen from 134.19 yen. The euro fell to $1.0586 from $1.0741.

The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 