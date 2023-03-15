Mostly Clear
Gio Reyna on US roster after family tried to oust Berhalter

By AP News
FILE - United States' Gio Reyna chases the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain, Sept. 27, 2022. The firm Alston and Bird was retained after former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and wife Danielle Egan Reyna, the parents of current U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna, went to the USSF with allegations of the 1992 incident following the decision by Berhalter to use Gio sparingly at last year’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Reyna has been elected by interim coach Anthony Hudson for the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador. Reyna’s parents tried to oust U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter after the 20-year-old midfielder was sparingly used at the World Cup, They notified the U.S. Soccer Federation of a 30-year-old domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and the woman who would become his wife. The USSF commissioned a law firm to investigate. It determined Berhalter did not improperly withhold information of the incident. Hudson was appointed interim coach during the probe.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

