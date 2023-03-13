Partly Cloudy
63.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

KeyCorp, Philips 66 fall; Seagen, Insulet rise

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Seagen Inc. up $25.04 to $197.65.

Pfizer is buying the biotechnology company for $43 billion.

KeyCorp, down $4.28 to $11.38.

Regional banks fell amid fears over their strength following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Illumina Inc., up $32.93 to $226.94.

Activist investor Carl Icahn is reportedly launching a proxy fight at the genetic testing tools company.

Insulet Corp., up $23.08 to $303.44.

The medical device company will replace SVB Financial Group in the S&P 500.

Qualtrics International Inc., up $1.13 to $17.68.

Silver Lake is buying the software company for about $12.5 billion.

Provention Bio Inc., up $17.40 to $24.10.

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is buying the biopharmaceutical company.

Newmont Corp., up $2.96 to $45.12.

The gold producer rose along with a jump in prices for the precious metal.

Phillips 66, down $5.70 to $95.52.

Energy companies slipped along with crude oil prices.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 