Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.88 to $74.80 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $2.01 to $80.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. April heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.76 a gallon. April natural gas rose 18 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $49.30 at $1,916.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.41 to $21.92 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.05 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.36 Japanese yen from 134.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0643.

The Associated Press