Light Rain
51.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gap, Vail Resorts fall; Ulta Beauty, Stratasys rise

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Vail Resorts Inc., down $7.56 to $221.13.

The ski resort operator reported weak fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Gap Inc., down 71 cents to $10.87.

The clothing chain’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $1.25 to $521.18.

The beauty products retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Stratasys Ltd., up $1.27 to $15.28.

Nano Dimension is offering to buy the maker of 3D printers.

Allbirds Inc., down $1.11 to $1.25

The footwear company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

National Beverage Corp., up $1.05 to $47.38.

The maker of Shasta and other beverages beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Zumiez Inc., down 87 cents to $21.65.

The clothing retailer gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Newmont Corp., up 42 cents to $42.16.

The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 