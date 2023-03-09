Rain
48.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

BJ’s Wholesale, Asana rise; Silvergate, MongoDB fall

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

American Express Co., down $2.71 to $172.12.

The credit card company raised its dividend and announced a stock buyback program.

SVB Financial Group, down $161.79 to $106.04.

The banking and financial services company announced a stock offering to strengthen its financial position.

MongoDB Inc., down $19.13 to $209.57.

The database platform gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Silvergate Capital Corp., down $2.07 to $2.84.

The cryptocurrency-focused bank told investors it is winding down operations.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., up 68 cents to $15.67.

The wine company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., up $4.33 to $24.91.

The toy retailer reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $1.75 to $ 76.06.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Asana Inc., up $3.37 to $21.17.

The software company’s fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 