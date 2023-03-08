Mostly Cloudy
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 92 cents to $76.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 63 cents to $82.66 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. April heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.74 a gallon. April natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $1.40 at $1,818.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 5 cents to $20.15 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.24 Japanese yen from 137.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.0545 from $1.0553.

The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert