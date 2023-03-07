Cloudy
Squarespace, WW International rise; Thor, Anika fall

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Squarespace Inc., up $3.50 to $27.54.

The software company’s fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $14.65 to $146.79.

The sporting goods retailer beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Thor Industries Inc., down $3.52 to $89.06.

The recreational vehicle maker cut its profit forecast for the year.

WW International Inc., up $3.06 to $6.93.

The weight-loss program operator’s purchase of Sequence will get it into the prescription drug weight loss business.

Anika Therapeutics Inc., down $2.96 to $25.91.

The medical technology company reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., down $1.03 to $7.38.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc., up 29 cents to $5.88.

The biotechnology company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Quotient Technology Inc., up 30 cents to $3.62.

The digital coupons company is reportedly considering a sale.

