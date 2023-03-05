Cloudy
FAA: Small plane crashes near suburban Long Island airport

By AP News

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed in suburban Long Island on Sunday afternoon as it approached a regional airport. It was not immediately known how many people were on board or if there were any injuries or fatalities, officials said.

The Piper PA 28 crashed while on approach to Republic Airport in Farmingdale at about 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of New York City.

Suffolk County Police said they closed a local road because of the crash. A person posted pictures on social media showing black smoke rising over homes on a suburban street.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

