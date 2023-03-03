Mostly Cloudy
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.52 to $79.68 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.08 to $85.83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2.75 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.91 a gallon. April natural gas rose 24 cents to $3.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $14.10 to $1,854.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 34 cents to $21.24 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.07 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.85 Japanese yen from 136.76 yen. The euro rose to $1.0634 from $1.0590.

The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 