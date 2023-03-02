Pure Storage, Box fall; Salesforce, Macy’s rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Salesforce Inc., up $19.24 to $186.59.
The customer-management software developer gave investors a strong profit forecast.
Veeva Systems Inc., up $7.43 to $173.56.
The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry reported strong financial results.
Splunk Inc., down 30 cents to $102.18.
The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Okta Inc., up $9.47 to $80.91.
The cloud identity management company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Pure Storage Inc., down $4.36 to $24.43.
The data storage company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Box Inc., down $4.34 to $29.24.
The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
Macy’s Inc., up $2.27 to $22.70.
The department store operator reported strong financial results and gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
Kroger Co., up $2.35 to $45.73.
The grocery store owner reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.