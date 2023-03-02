Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 47 cents to $78.16 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 44 cents to $84.75 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April heating oil was unchanged at $2.87 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $4.90 to $1,840.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 20 cents to $20.90 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.76 Japanese yen from 136.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.0590 from $1.0658.

The Associated Press