Cloudy
52.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 47 cents to $78.16 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 44 cents to $84.75 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April heating oil was unchanged at $2.87 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $4.90 to $1,840.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 20 cents to $20.90 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.76 Japanese yen from 136.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.0590 from $1.0658.

The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 