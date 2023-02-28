Light Rain
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Target, Perrigo rise; Norwegian, Universal Health fall

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

AdaptHealth Corp., down $5.99 to $15.99.

The home health care equipment company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Universal Health Services Inc., down $12.27 to $133.57.

The hospital and health facility operator’s earnings forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Progyny Inc., up $6.47 to $37.56.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., up $1.17 to $108.96.

The restaurant chain beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

Perrigo Co., up $1.35 to $37.69.

The over-the-counter medicine maker’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Target Corp., up $1.69 to $168.50. The retailer reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.68 to $14.82.

The cruise line gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $3.52 to $38.07.

The dentistry supplies manufacturer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 